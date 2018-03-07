WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistanis more keen than ever to learn Mandarin Chinese
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has made Pakistanis interested in learning Mandarin which, as some of them say, has transformed their careers.
Pakistanis more keen than ever to learn Mandarin Chinese
The number of Pakistanis learning Chinese has risen dramatically compared to three years ago. / TRTWorld
March 7, 2018

China is investing billions of dollars in Pakistan as part of its Belt and Road initiative to revive the old Silk Road. 

The influx of Chinese companies is triggering an unprecedented interest among Pakistanis to learn Mandarin. And many government and private institutes are keen to help them.

The massive Chinese investment is seen as an opportunity for Pakistanis and some of them believe it could change their career.

Recommended

TRT World's Kamran Yousaf visited one such school in Islamabad.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France