WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraqis still dealing with aftermath of war against Daesh as election nears
The Iraqi government is preparing for parliamentary elections in May. But much of the country is still dealing with the aftermath of the fight against Daesh.
Iraqis still dealing with aftermath of war against Daesh as election nears
Iraqis are issued electronic voting cards in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. More than 24 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in May in the country's fourth parliamentary elections since the US-led invasion in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein. / AP
March 7, 2018

Mosul, one of the world's oldest cities, is now rubble.

Candidates for Iraq's parliament are campaigning here, promising that help will come.

Two-and-a-half million of the city's people are living in refugee camps.

They say their central government in Baghdad is going ahead with elections, while they're still homeless.

The government says it is reaching out to international donors, and trying to raise nearly $90 billion

Recommended

And aid groups have pledged hundreds of millions.

The government says it will hold parliamentary elections on May 12.

But many people are asking how Iraq's government will spend the donations to rebuild their country.

TRT World’sYasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report