Hong Kong's education system is the envy of many countries.

Students in this autonomous Chinese territory regularly top academic league tables, and graduates from the city are some of the most employable in the world.

But critics say the intense examination system, pressure from school and lengthy homework, mean children are often working too hard at the expense of sleep and play.

"I feel very worried about it. So I first take a shower for fifteen minutes and then get to this table and do my homework quickly," said nine-year-old Rachel.