Jordan and the surrounding region are not particularly known for gender equality, but regardless, sometimes female experiences in the region reach new lows and genuinely shock us.

These experiences need not be so overt that they make headline news, but these stories must be recorded so that in time, the pervasiveness of these experiences are known and can eventually be eradicated.

Allow me to put this into some perspective: no more than a week ago I was at an external office of the Ministry of Justice in Jordan filing some paperwork on behalf of my Jordanian mother. Disregarding the inconvenience of being a Lebanese daughter to a Jordanian mother (yes, women cannot pass down their nationality here) as I stood in a cue – that was more of a heavy metal mosh pit – two rather large (in a looming sense) typically Jordanian men we’re gawking at me.

From my peripheral vision, it was clear they were having a discussion: so I tuned in. It was not pleasant; assuming I was a foreigner, they made comments on my body and my clothing that were appalling to say the least. So, I yelled, in Arabic, that I am not deaf and I am not blind, respect yourselves.

They responded by snorting.

I went downstairs like any self-righteous woman would, straight to the police officer at the door of the building.

I admit, I continued my yelling rant, “Is there no where in this country that a woman can feel safe? We’re in the Ministry of Justice, Justice!”

His reaction? Well, he started to laugh – a lot – and without shame. I couldn’t believe it but in retrospect I really should have, having lived in the Arab world my whole life. I stormed back upstairs, papers still needed filing. I had stirred a considerable commotion and I could see plainly that the men were trying to hide.

An older officer came and found me, with a cigarette in his hand, “Are you the one who’s complaining? Where are the guys?” At this point, I let it go. He looked exactly the same as my harassers.