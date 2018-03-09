India's top court ruled on Friday that terminally ill patients have the right to refuse care, approving the use of "living wills" to set out how they want to be treated.

The Supreme Court's order – hailed as "historic" by petitioners – means medical treatment can be withdrawn to hasten a person's death, a practice known as passive euthanasia.

Passive euthanasia will apply only to a terminally ill person with no hope of recovery, a panel of five judges said. Active euthanasia, by administering a lethal injection, continues to be illegal in India.

In active euthanasia, a specific overt act is performed to end the patient's life whereas in passive euthanasia, something is not done that would be necessary to preserve a patient's life, the panel noted.

"Life sans dignity is an unacceptable defeat and life that meets death with dignity is a value to be aspired for and a moment for celebration," the five-judge bench, headed by India's chief justice, said in its order.

"The question that arises is should he not be allowed to cross the doors of life and enter painlessly and with dignity, into the dark tunnel of death whereafter it is said that there is resplendence."

The court said its guidelines set out "will prevail until the government comes out with legislation."

Patient's wishes

The ruling means the family of someone in a permanent vegetative state and unable to communicate could withdraw life support in accordance with the patient's wishes.