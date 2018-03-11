Polls for parliamentary elections opened across Cuba on Sunday morning, a key step in a process leading to the election of a new president, the first in nearly 60 years from outside the Castro family.

The new members of the National Assembly will be tasked with choosing a successor to 86-year-old President Raul Castro when he steps down next month.

Raul took over in 2006 from his ailing brother Fidel, who had governed since seizing power during the 1959 revolution.

Eight million Cubans are expected to turn out to ratify 605 candidates for an equal number of seats in the assembly, a process shorn of suspense and unique to the Communist-run Caribbean island nation.

Sunday's general election is the first since the death in 2016 of Fidel Castro, and marks the beginning of major change at the top in Cuba.

Candidates may be either members of the Cuban Communist Party or not, and may also belong to trade unions or be students.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan explains the voting process from a polling station in Havana.

"The designation of candidates is based on merit, abilities and the commitment of the people," Raul Castro said when he announced the elections last year.

"Nobody exchanges promises for votes, or boasts of his abilities to get supporters ... This is the true and exceptional face of what we proudly call socialist democracy," the official daily Granma wrote.

The transition in leadership comes at a time when the island nation is struggling economically, while facing further pressure from the Trump administration.

Transition process

More than half of the candidates, 322 are women.

Cuba's president is designated by a 31-member Council of State, whose head is automatically president of the country.