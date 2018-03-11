Syrian regime forces and opposition groups fought fierce battles early on Sunday on a critical front in eastern Ghouta where regime advances have in effect splintered the opposition enclave near Damascus into three.

State television on Sunday, broadcasting from the edge of the eastern Ghouta town of Mudeira, where a regime field commander confirmed to Reuters that more forces had arrived earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, a delegation from eastern Ghouta was on Sunday considering a partial evacuation deal to halt a fierce regime offensive, a negotiator and monitor told AFP.

The two main opposition groups in the region, which borders Damascus, have firmly and repeatedly denied negotiating with the Syrian regime.

But on Sunday, as the regime's Russian-backed assault entered its fourth week, influential figures in one opposition-held town were considering a possible evacuation offer.

After the regime advances split up the enclave, Jaish al Islam emerged as the strongest group in the town of Douma, Ahrar al Sham in the town of Harasta and Failaq al Rahman in the new southern pocket of eastern Ghouta.

Syrian state media also reported regime forces advance near Jisreen and Aftaris in the southeastern part of the opposition-held territory.

Discussion over proposed reconciliation

A committee from Hammuriyeh met with regime representatives on Saturday, a member of the committee told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The committee discussed a proposed reconciliation that would guarantee exit for those that want to leave, both civilians and militants, from Hammuriyeh to other areas in Syria under opposition control," the delegate said.

Civilians and militants could be bussed to opposition-controlled parts of Daraa province in Syria's south, or to Idlib in the northwest, held by militants and a former Al Qaeda affiliate.

Regime forces would then take control of Hammuriyeh, and residents who wanted to stay on in the town would be allowed to do so.

"The committee is meeting on Sunday to take a decision and inform the regime. If they do not agree, there would be a resumption of the military operation on Ghouta, including Hammuriyeh," the negotiator added.

But opposition groups in eastern Ghouta have vowed they will fight on. A statement issued by Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions there late on Saturday said they had taken a decision not to accept a surrender and negotiated withdrawal.

Russian role in talks

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said negotiations for evacuations from multiple towns were ongoing on Sunday.

"A decision could be taken any moment for Hammuriyeh, Jisreen, and Saqba," said SOHR chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

All three towns are controlled by opposition group Faylaq al Rahman, which has repeated denied engaging in talks with the regime.

"There are no direct or indirect negotiations with the Russian enemy or its allies," said the group's spokesman Wael Alwan late on Saturday.

"No one has been authorised to negotiate on behalf of" opposition in eastern Ghouta, he added.

The second main opposition group in eastern Ghouta, Jaish al Islam, has also denied rumours it is negotiating its own withdrawal.

But it has admitted engaging in talks with the UN and world powers on Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a group once linked to Al Qaeda.

Evacuation of militants, families

Those negotiations resulted last week in Jaish al Islam releasing 13 HTS members it was holding. The militants and their relatives were then evacuated to northwest Syria on Friday.