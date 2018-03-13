Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday Turkey's cooperation with Russia has been fruitful, while the meetings of the anti-Daesh coalition – formed by 65 countries – were "futile."

“We achieve results with our cooperation with Russia,” Cavusoglu said in a speech on Turkish foreign policy at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Cavusoglu said, "Our cooperation with Russia started in Aleppo, and then we added Iran to this cooperation. Whatever we agreed on, we applied. Therefore, no one should be disturbed by this. On the contrary, they should support this.”

“We meet with the coalition, but there is no result. There is a coalition against Daesh with 65 countries in it. Sixty-five countries cannot fight Daesh; and some of our allies in the coalition appeal to another terrorist organisation,” Cavusoglu said.

“This is essentially an indication of the insincerity and uncertainty of the global system. Sixty-five countries form a coalition against a terrorist organisation, and the Daesh terrorist organisation is still everywhere. We have to question this.”