The “moron” quip might have been the first nail in the coffin for Rex Tillerson, a lacklustre Secretary of State who didn’t come to the job burdened with high expectations.

But Trump’s most senior foreign diplomat has been going rogue ever since he took the position and has been working off script since at least the summer of last year when he lost his patience entirely with Trump.

More recently he began to operate autonomously, speaking about Russia’s involvement in the UK spy poisoning (which went much further than Trump’s line) and acknowledging Hezbollah as a political contender in the Middle East - which must have irked Trump’s close anti Iran hawks, not least of all Mike Pompeo (who was subsequently handed Tillerson's job).

But Tillerson’s own limited diplomacy skills was really what killed him off in Trump’s own inner circle. To try and upstage Trump around the world – recently suggesting that any talks with North Korea couldn’t happen – is bad enough; but to be so dazzlingly ineffective as well ultimately made his exit inevitable.

Indeed, Trump’s decision to remove him also tells us a lot about the US President who is confident at home with the economy but increasingly worried that the international stage will scupper his chances of a second term in office.

What we are witnessing is Trump’s realisation that resolving intractable problems like North Korea, Iran and even Syria – not to mention trade with the EU - is much harder than he originally figured during his campaign.

This moment is also a culmination of employing second rate officials who are sycophantic rather than genuinely effective with the tasks at hand. Nothing seems to get done.

It’s all about Iran

In particular, the Iran debacle, which threatens to make Trump look impotent in the Middle East, is beginning to vex the US president.

Trump and Tillerson both had different views about the so-called Iran deal – which as each day passes makes Iran stronger – but Trump’s constant tweeting to ‘correct’ his statements on North Korea and Qatar must have also got under Tillerson’s skin. But when Emirati businessmen are lobbying Trump to fire Tillerson over the Qatar fiasco, you know your number’s up.

Trump’s business model for how he wants to run the White House and the State Department is identical to how he would run a company: total control. Tillerson was never one of the ‘yes men’ which surround Trump.

His replacement, the current CIA director Mike Pompeo, sees eye-to-eye with Trump on Iran and we can expect a more bullish approach towards getting Iran to water down its ballistic missile program and negotiating some of the sunset clauses in the current agreement which curtail Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Put bluntly, it will take a Secretary of State with real fortitude to say to the Europeans ‘look, we’ll cut you some slack on aluminium and steel tariffs if you can convince the Iranians to scrap their ballistic program’.

The problem with Tillerson is that he was always seen as a messenger and not a player and was never going to pull off such a vivacious stunt. And the adage of ‘leading by example’ — which he was unable to execute — resulted in record low numbers of job applications for state department posts, not to mention an inexorable brain drain of the current staff.