Lionel Messi scored his 99th and 100th goals in the Champions League to send Barcelona through to the quarter-finals for the 11th straight season with a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Barcelona advanced 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 first-leg draw in London.

Messi beat Thibaut Courtois with two strikes between the Chelsea goalkeeper's legs from very tight angles on the side of the box.

He struck the opener three minutes into the match and took Barcelona's third goal in the 63rd.

Most dazzling moment

But the most dazzling moment from the Argentina forward, who returned from missing one match for the birth of his third son on Saturday, came when he helped Ousmane Dembele score his first goal for Barcelona after he stole the ball from former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas and darted past two would-be tacklers in the 20th.

Barcelona remained unbeaten in 25 straight Champions League matches at Camp Nou, a run that dates back to 2013.

The hosts also stayed in contention for a rare treble of titles. They lead the Spanish league and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey.