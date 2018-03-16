A Greek appeals court on Friday rejected a Turkish demand for the handover of eight Turkish soldiers having played a direct role in the abortive coup against the Turkish government in 2016.

It was the third extradition request Greek courts have refused, an issue which has further strained relations between the long uneasy NATO allies. The Greek court said it had concerns the eight would not face a fair trial in Turkey.

The group fled to Greece in a helicopter on July 16, 2016, as the coup attempt crumbled in the face of massive popular outcry from civilian demonstrators, who took to the streets in defence of their government.

An outlawed network led by US-based businessman and congregation leader Fetullah Gulen, dubbed Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), orchestrated the coup attempt. The group was also working to undermine democracy in Turkey by infiltrating Turkish state institutions including the army, the police and judiciary for a number of decades.

In a unanimous decision, the Athens-based Court of Appeal rejected Turkey's extradition request, filed on the basis of eight charges the soldiers face in their country.