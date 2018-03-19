Australian authorities urged people to remain alert on Monday as bushfires that have destroyed dozens of homes, killed cattle and forced hundreds of residents to flee continued to burn out of control in the southeast of the country.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported on Monday but the bushfires have caused extensive damage in rural areas of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), Australia's two most populous states. More than 100 houses were damaged or destroyed, authorities said.

"At this stage (there have been) no lives lost," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said at a news conference in the small NSW coastal town of Tathra.

"It is just a great credit to the firefighters, to the volunteers, the emergency workers – all of the community has pulled together and provided such great support," he said.

The fires, believed to have been sparked by lightning on Saturday, were fanned by dry, hot winds as temperatures reached 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

Emergency officials said conditions should ease later on Monday but "watch and act" warnings remained in place for five locations.

The fire also set off an argument among Australia's politicians on whether climate change was a contributing factor to the blazes.

"You can't attribute any particular event, whether it's a flood or fire or a drought ... to climate change. We are the land of droughts and flooding rains, we're the land of bush fires," Turnbull said.