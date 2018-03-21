POLITICS
Tourism plan threatens Indonesia's environment
Plans to boost tourism in Indonesia to 20 million visitors by 2020 have been met with criticism from environmental activists who argue ecosystems and traditional livelihoods are being threatened.
Indonesia’s Tourism Ministry aims to attract seven million foreign visitors to the archipelago this year. / AP Archive
March 21, 2018

Indonesia's push to boost tourist numbers could come with a social and environmental cost. 

Reclamation projects that include luxury hotels and a theme park are all part of the government's plan to shore up tourism this year – but the schemes have been met with criticism. 

"Nowadays the practice of mass tourism in Indonesia is just like mining practice. Dredged up, sell cheap. They exploit any potential that could be used," For Bali activist leader, Wayan Gendo said. 

"They don't care about the sustainability of the tourism and they don't care about the environmental impact."

Jack Hewson has more from Bali.

