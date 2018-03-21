Russian air strikes killed at least 20 civilians in the opposition-held Saraqib district of Syria's Idlib province on Wednesday, a war monitor and a rescue group said.

Mustafa Haj Yusuf, director of the White Helmets civil defence group, told Anadolu Agency that at least 16 children had been among the casualties.

According to the Britain-based monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), "Twenty civilians, including 16 children, were killed in an air strike that hit near a school in Idlib province."

According to opposition sources, Russian warplanes took off from the Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia province, from which they conducted several air strikes in and around the Saraqib district.

In the last 11 days, at least 56 people have been killed by air strikes in opposition-held parts of Idlib and Hama provinces.

Eastern Ghouta evacuation deal reached

Meanwhile, in the besieged eastern Ghouta, an opposition group has agreed to evacuate a town it controlled, the first such deal in the last opposition bastion near the capital Damascus.

Members of Ahrar al Sham, which holds Harasta, agreed to lay down arms in return for safe passage to opposition-held northwestern Syria and a regime pardon for people who wished to stay, the opposition sources said.

Some 1,500 opposition forces and 6,000 of their family members will be transported to opposition-held Idlib province in two batches starting on Thursday.

Russia's defence ministry, which the opposition sources said had brokered the deal, said on Wednesday it had opened a new "humanitarian corridor" near Harasta but did not indicate whether this would be part of any opposition pullout deal.

Siege and bombardment tactics

The Syrian regime has recaptured 70 percent of the territory that was under opposition control, and after weeks of bombardment forcing residents to flee.