China announced a $3 billion list of US goods for possible retaliation in a tariff dispute with President Donald Trump and girded for a bigger battle over technology policy as financial markets sank on fears of disruption to global commerce.

China's Commerce Ministry said higher duties on pork, apples, steel pipe and other goods would offset Chinese losses due to Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminium imports.

It urged Washington to negotiate a settlement but set no deadline.

In a separate dispute with potentially bigger consequences, the ministry criticised Trump's decision on Thursday to approve a possible tariff hike on Chinese goods worth up to $60 billion over Beijing's technology policy.

It gave no indication of a possible response but the foreign ministry said Beijing would take "all necessary measures" to protect its interests.

The president said the tariffs could cover "about $60 billion" in trade with China, but senior White House officials said the US Trade Representative had identified 1,300 product lines worth about $50 billion as potential targets.

That list would include aerospace, information and communication technology, and machinery, according to a USTR fact sheet. But further details were scant.

The order signed by Trump directed the trade representative to publish a list of proposed tariffs for public comment within 15 days. Trump also asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to come up with a list of restrictions on Chinese investment and said the administration was preparing a case before the World Trade Organization.

Market jitters

Financial markets sank on concern the escalating tensions might disrupt the biggest global trading relationship or lead other nations to raise import barriers.

The dollar dipped to 104.85 yen as investors shifted into the Japanese currency, which is viewed as a "safe haven" from risk.

China's response on Friday appeared to be aimed at increasing domestic US pressure on Trump by making clear which exporters, including farm areas that voted for him in 2016, might be hurt.

Linked to Trump's tariffs

China's Commerce Ministry said Friday's list was linked to Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs, but companies already were looking ahead to potential disruption from the bigger squabble over American complaints Beijing steals or forces companies to hand over technology.

The list made no mention of jetliners, soybeans or other products that are the biggest US exports to China by value and that the American Chamber of Commerce in China said might be the targets. That leaves Beijing options to take more drastic steps.

Friday's announcement should be seen as a "preliminary response," with more sweeping measures if necessary, said Lu Feng, a trade specialist at Peking University's School of National Development.

"China doesn't want a 'trade war,' but if the United States insists, then China must respond," said Lu.

China's proposed measures would impose a 25 percent tariff on pork and aluminium scrap, mirroring Trump's 25 percent charge on steel, according to the Commerce Ministry.