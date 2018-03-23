Linh was six years old when a gang of men walked into her house. They demanded the repayment of a loan made to her parents, who had both died fishing out at sea. The men tortured Linh and her grandmother, cutting them with knives and broken plates before burning them with cigarettes.

The gang then trafficked Linh into sex work. She was taken from Vietnam to China, then France, before ending up in a brothel in the UK. She was raped repeatedly.

Linh finally escaped her traffickers and was found by the UK authorities. Instead of protecting this young woman, helping her to piece together a shattered life, the government detained Linh in the notorious women-only Yarl’s Wood detention centre.

Locked up again and afraid, Linh’s physical and mental health deteriorated rapidly: "I felt as if I was back in the hands of the men who were forcing me to sleep with other men….it brought back all the memories and fears.”

The government only released Linh when we challenged the lawfulness of her detention through litigation.

Counting up the days

Linh is just one of around 30,000 women, men and children detained in the UK every year. Many, like Linh, are survivors of torture, trafficking and sexual abuse. At any one time there are around 3,500 held in “removal centres”, more than half of whom are eventually released back into the community.

The UK is the only country in the European Union not to place a time limit on detention. Many languish behind walls for years, counting up the days.

This pointless exercise costs the taxpayer a staggering $48,000 per detainee, per year. But the human cost is unforgivable. The suicide rate in detention is high, and many leave broken and dejected. As our client Abdul Albashir told TRT World in the documentary “Haven of Despair”: “I left detention, but detention never left me.”

A brutalising system

Detention is not only brutal to detainees, the system brutalises its operators. Last year BBC Panorama aired undercover footage of staff verbally and physically abusing detainees at Brook House detention centre.

In the documentary a young Egyptian man, our client Abbas, is filmed being choked by an officer, who growls “Don’t f**king move, you f**king piece of shit, I’m gonna put you to f**king sleep.”

Afterwards the nurse, who had seen the strangling, agrees not to mention it in her report.

As the undercover reporter observes, detention staff become “immune to the pain and suffering that they see…some turn to the other side and actually take part in the abuse.”

As with the Stanford Prison experiment, detention staff gradually turn brutal; unwitting victims of hate.

Outlier