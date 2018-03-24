WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ivorians vote in senate poll likely to shore up president's power
The creation of the upper house, a provision of the new constitution enacted by referendum in late 2016, is seen by President Ouattara's opponents as a blatant power grab.
Ivorians vote in senate poll likely to shore up president's power
Watched by an election observer, a man casts his vote in Abidjan's Cocody district in senatorial elections, which opposition leaders say will simply shore up the President Alassane Ouattara. / AFP
March 24, 2018

Ivorians voted for a new senate on Saturday in a poll likely to shore up President Alassane Ouattara's grip on power, amidst an opposition boycott, while doing little to relieve ethnic tensions lingering from a decade of crisis.

The creation of the upper house, a provision of the new constitution enacted by referendum in late 2016, was seen by Ouattara's opponents as a blatant power grab, while his supporters defended it as an expansion of checks and balances.

Ouattara gets to appoint one third of the chamber, while the rest are elected, although the main opposition party refused to field any candidates, so the ruling Rally of the Republicans (RDR) was expected to romp home.

Any point

Ivorians disagreed about whether there was any point to the new chamber. In Ivory Coast's powerful executive presidential system, the lower chamber was already seen as a rubber stamp.

"We need schools, we need hospitals more than we need senators," said David Banga as he walked in an Abidjan street near a voting booth. "These elections are no use to us. Money that could be used for education, health and security is going into the pocket of 100 friends of the president."

Recommended

But Gilberte Banier, a local council worker standing outside a polling station in Abidjan's leafy, palm-lined Cocody district, said: "This is a good thing. We need to have strong institutions. This will reinforce them."

Since 2011, Ivory Coast has re-emerged from turmoil as one of Africa's fastest growing economies, with a roaring 2 million tonnes a year of cocoa production and a lagoon-side commercial capital that is a billowing hub for regional investment.

But the crisis, which culminated in a short but vicious civil war when former President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede an election, could yet reignite.

Several army mutinies have broken out in the past two years, instigated by former rebels who have been integrated only haphazardly into military ranks.

Partly as a result, Ivory Coast is deep in debt from having to pay off all those soldiers to silence their guns. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Mark Heinrich)

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report