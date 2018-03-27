Israeli-Lebanese tensions have flared recently over the maritime gas exploration areas in the Mediterranean Sea - one component of the broader clash between the two countries.

Since Israel began voicing its concerns regarding Iranian arms supplies to Hezbollah and the rising power of Hezbollah in Syria, the possibility of an Israeli attack on Lebanon has become a matter of public debate.

The exchange of threats between Hezbollah and Israeli figures, as well as Israeli strikes on convoys in Syria allegedly carrying Iranian weapons to Hezbollah, added further fuel to the discussions amongst experts and politicians regarding an approaching Lebanese-Israeli war.

The recent resurgence of the dispute happened because of Lebanon’s approval of gas production in the offshore maritime gas exploration blocks that are subject to a dispute between both states.

Even though it was seen by many as an additional reason for a direct confrontation between two parties, the possibility of a war is exagerrated because of the involvement of global transnational energy corporations and the prospective revenues of natural gas.

The dispute between Israel and Lebanon over their shared maritime border has been going on for years, with both countries claiming a specific area as part of their territory.

Lebanon’s decision to approve licenses for two offshore gas blocks that are part of a dispute with Israel has caused new swells in the stormy political waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Accordingly, in December 2017, Lebanon approved a bid from a consortium comprising of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek to establish the country’s first round of oil and gas offshore production. It was met with uproar on the Israeli side due to their claim over what they refer to as Block 9.

Out of a total area of 1,700 square kilometres, Lebanon and Israel are disputing over 145 to 148 squared kilometres - where both parties claim they have the right to extract oil and gas.

Upon Lebanon’s approval of the bid by the consortium of international companies, the border dispute came back to the fore after Israel urged international companies not to exploit potential Lebanese oil and gas reserves.

The hawkish Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman stated that international oil companies are involved in a "grave mistake" taking part in bids for explorations in territory that belongs to Israel, which "is contrary to all the rules".

Responding to Liberman, the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Israel has an invalid claim and that Israel is “undermining the rights of others and threatening regional security."