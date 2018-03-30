The offer of France to mediate between Turkey and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) terror group in Syria has overstepped its bounds, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

It comes after the French presidency on Thursday said Emmanuel Macron was offering to mediate between Turkey and the SDF - a suggestion which Erdogan dismissed.

Speaking at the provincial leaders’ meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "If the remark [by the France presidency] that 'we can be a mediator between Turkey and SDF' is true, it far exceeds the limit of the person who says that."

"Who are you to mediate between Turkey and terror group?"

Erdogan rejected any scope for negotiation with terror groups, saying Turkey's fight against terrorism would continue resolutely through the ongoing Turkish military operation in northwestern Syria.

He said France had taken a "completely wrong approach" on Syria, adding that he exchanged heated words with his French counterpart, Macron, last week.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the French stance was setting Paris on a collision course with Ankara.