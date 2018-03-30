Victor Hugo said in Les Miserables ''There is nothing like a dream to create the future".

For many years, a free-trade area from Cairo to Cape Town, from Lagos to Nairobi has been seen as a silver bullet, a panacea, even a ''no-brainer''.

For many years, it's been just that, a dream.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) would in fact be the largest free-trade agreement since the creation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The CFTA would bring together all African countries – comprising 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of over $3.4 trillion – under a single continental market for goods and services, including free movement of businesspeople and investments, and expansion of intra-African trade.

By 2030 the market size is expected to clock 1.7 billion people with over $6.7 trillion of cumulative consumer and business spending (that’s if all African countries have joined the free trade area by then).

By 2100, it is predicted that about 40 percent of all humans and nearly half of all children in the world will be African – one of the fastest and most radical demographic changes in history.

Of course, that demographic dividend is a binary twin-sided thing, it could metastasise into a demographic terminator (as it did for ‘Beautiful’ Blaise Compaore on the streets of Ouagadougou).

African governments are increasingly seized of the existential challenge of creating jobs for Africa and Africans. The common refrain today across the continent is ''you cannot eat GDP''. Even in the GOGO decade of growth from 2004-2014, trickledown was diluted and the rising GDP tide created hardly a ripple on the ground. In fact, in the last 2 years, per capita income has gone into reverse.

What we also know is that Africa currently has the lowest percentage of intra-regional trade in the world at 18 percent, compared with 70 in Europe, 55 in North America, 45 in Asia, and 35 in Latin America. This speaks to the fact that in many respects, Africa is better connected to the rest of the world than it is to, and with, itself.

Studies have shown that by creating a pan-African market, intra-Africa trade could increase by about 52 percent by 2022. UNCTAD predicts this can increase to 22 per cent by 2022 with the improvement of trade facilitation measures, especially transportation linkages and customs clearance for intra-African trade.