US President Donald Trump has ordered the State Department to freeze more than $200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria's YPG/PKK terrorist-held areas, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday, citing a report.

The US has been supporting the YPG in Syria for several years, a strategy that has driven a wedge between the US and its NATO ally, Turkey, which views the group as a direct threat to Turkey’s national security and the Syrian wing of the PKK.

PKK is a designated terror organisation by Turkey and the US and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years.

US officials also told the Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration “reassesses Washington’s broader role in the protracted conflict there.”

Officials also told the newspaper the White House ordered the State Department to put spending on hold following Trump's surprise announcement Thursday that the US would “very soon” withdraw from Syria.

The Journal said the shift comes as the fight against the Daesh terror group "has stalled."