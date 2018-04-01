On Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis has called for peace in a world marked by war and conflict, "beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria" and extending to the Gaza violence as at least 16 Palestinians were killed on the Gaza-Israel border two days before Easter Sunday.

The Pope made his appeal in his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of people in the flower-bedecked square below where he earlier celebrated a Mass.

"Today we implore fruits of peace upon the entire world, beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria," the pontiff said.

Appealing to the "consciences of all political and military leaders," Francis urged "that a swift end may be brought to the carnage" in Syria as 80,000 pilgrims listened in St Peter's Square and millions watched the speech broadcast live around the world.

Calls for peace in Holy Land

The head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics asked that "provisions be made to facilitate access to the aid so urgently needed by our brothers and sisters, while also ensuring fitting conditions for the return of the displaced" to Syria.

As he spoke, a final deal was reportedly reached for militants and civilians to leave the last opposition-held pocket of eastern Ghouta.

He also called for peace in the Holy Land two days after at least 16 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza-Israel border, saying the conflict there "does not spare the defenceless"

The 81-year-old Francis said the Holy Land was "also experiencing... the wounds of ongoing conflict that do not spare the defenceless", singling out the conflict in Yemen where some 10,000 people have died since March 2015.

Francis then prayed for the "fruits of dialogue for the Korean peninsula" and that the "discussions under way may advance peace and harmony within the region".