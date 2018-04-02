An Afghan forces air strike on a suspected Taliban gathering in the northern province of Kunduz on Monday caused dozens of casualties, including many civilians, officials said.

Afghan official said the air strike killed at least 30 militants and wounded many more, while the Taliban said the air strike hit a religious school during a graduation ceremony, killing or wounding nearly 150 civilians.

"Air capacity was used and bombed (the location), 30-40 people were killed including nine of their commanders, Qari Baryal and Saikh Abdul Aziz who were trained in Pakistan to threat Afghan people were killed as well," said defence ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish of the attack in Dasht-i Archi district of Kunduz province.

"I can confirm that a Taliban training centre was bombed and no civilians were present," he said.

Conflicting accounts

It was not immediately possible to reconcile the conflicting accounts.

A senior local official said "around 150" people had been killed and wounded in the air strike, AFP news agency reported.