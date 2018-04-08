Dozens of people have been killed in what is suspected to be a chemical attack in Douma, Syria on Saturday, the White Helmets or Syrian Civil Defence activists said early on Sunday.

Other activists report at least 35 people are confirmed dead but say that the toll is expected to rise as rescue workers make their way through hard-to-access basements in the bombed out suburb Damascus.

Bashar al Assad's regime struck targets in Douma, eastern Ghouta on Saturday night, the White Helmets or Syrian Civil Defence posted on their social media accounts, along with images of victims foaming at the mouth.

Later the US Department of State said the US was monitoring reports of a chemical attack.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a ceasefire deal is expected to be implemented in Douma early morning on Sunday, April 8.