Even though it is often called the disease of poverty, at El Algodonal Hospital in Caracas, Tuberculosis or TB is finding new victims among the middle class.

When restaurant manager Marina Chia, a single mother with one child, started coughing a year ago, she thought she just had a cold. Then last month, her lungs collapsed and the doctor told her she has tuberculosis.

"The doctors told me because of the seriousness of my infection they must take out a lung. That's not easy to accept, but I have no choice. I'll do anything to get out of here alive."

Marina has watched tuberculosis take the lives of other patients.