WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greek ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis says he will run for PM
Greece's former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, tells TRT World he will run for prime minister in the country's next general election.
Greek ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis says he will run for PM
Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis attends a news conference about the launch of a new left-wing pan-Europe political movement called 'Democracy in Europe Movement 2025' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. / AP Archive
April 9, 2018

Greece's former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, has told TRT World  he will run for prime minister in the nation's next general election.

TRT World's Imran Garda spoke to the anti-austerity campaigner at length about his new political party and what's behind his intentions to run.

Recommended

"You know it sounds like a nightmare to become the prime minister of Greece. But then again, it's a dirty job somebody has to do it. I wish I didn't have to do it ... I wish I could support Tsipras ... support anyone who could do what is right by this country. At some time, you have to put your money where your mouth is," Varoufakis said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report