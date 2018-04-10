There is now less than a year to go until Britain officially leaves the European Union. Assuming that all goes to plan and there are no major delays or unresolved disputes, Britain will officially leave at 11pm on Friday 29 March, 2019.

It will then enter a ‘transition’ period that will last until December 31, 2020. But what will this mean for Britain’s domestic debate and will the transition deal mean that some Brexit voters feel betrayed?

In recent weeks, the detail on what this transition period will entail was released. The UK will officially leave the EU but remain within the single market and customs union for twenty-one months after Brexit, which basically means that the rights of businesses and citizens will not really change.

The free movement between the EU and Britain of goods, capital, services and, crucially, people, will continue under EU law.

While Britain will be able to sign (but not implement) trade deals with states outside of the EU, there will be no change whatsoever to its current immigration regime.

Those EU nationals who move to Britain during the transition will be given the same rights and guarantees as those who arrived before the Brexit vote.

And while the issue of Ireland is still to be resolved, Britain’s negotiators softened their position on fishing so that Britain does not regain control of its waters (which prompted the arch Leaver Nigel Farage to protest by dumping dead fish in the River Thames).

This is a particularly important point given that some of the highest levels of support for Brexit came from coastal communities that had long felt angry about the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy.

Meanwhile, banks and other financial institutions in the City of London should be able to continue operating much as they do now.

To the average voter, therefore, life during transition will feel and look no different to life before the 2016 referendum, when Britain was a full EU member.

Unsurprisingly, this led some Leavers like Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to claim that the deal ‘gives away almost everything and it is very hard to see what the government has got in return’.

While Leavers are reluctantly willing to tolerate a time-limited transition deal, they fear that over the longer-term this will degenerate into a ‘super-soft’ Brexit deal that will keep Britain closely tied to the single market and the EU while having even less influence than it had before. There are also good reasons to expect Leave voters to start to question the direction of Brexit.

Why leave the EU?