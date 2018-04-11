North Korea's parliament is scheduled to convene on Wednesday amid a series of diplomatic moves by Kim Jong-un that could have a major impact on the direction the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) takes in the months and possibly years ahead.

Meetings of the full Supreme People's Assembly are usually brief, once-a-year affairs intended to approve budgets, formalise personnel changes and rubber-stamp Kim's policy priorities.

But this year's session was being watched more closely because it was to begin just two weeks before Kim is to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and as Pyongyang and Washington are working out the details of a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in late May or early June.

Kim just completed his first summit, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. His foreign minister is currently in Moscow, reportedly exploring the possibility of a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Switch to talks

Kim's seemingly sudden switch from launching missiles at a record pace last year to exploring dialogue has generally been welcomed.

But questions remain over how willing Kim might be to make serious compromises on his nuclear weapons program in return for security guarantees and the lifting of economic sanctions that are taking a big bite out of his country's economy.

Pyongyang has been careful not to reveal its hand.

The first significant news of the overtures in its official media came this week, when they reported that Kim laid out his plans for dialogue with South Korea and the US at a pre-assembly gathering of top ruling party officials on Monday.

But even those reports were cautious: Trump wasn't mentioned by name and Kim was said to have talked about the "prospect" of dialogue with Washington.

It was not immediately clear what was on the agenda for the assembly or how much of it would be made public.

No media coverage