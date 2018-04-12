"The president is in charge and that means me too," says Zimbabwe's "former first lady Grace Mugabe" to howls of laughter from the theatre audience.

"Everyone must rally behind me, the mother of the nation. I am the wife of the president."

"Grace" was on the stage of Harare's Theatre in the Park, brought to life by actress Carol Magenga in a recent three-day run of a production called "Operation Restore Regasi".

The play, which chronicles the final days of former president Robert Mugabe's rule, marks a watershed in Zimbabwe, where satirical productions that mocked Mugabe used to be ruthlessly suppressed.

It has been a resounding hit with audiences starved for decades of incisive and topical humour – and so far, there has been no official backlash.

Trevor Chisvo, a 26-year-old teacher, called the dialogue, a mix of English and Shona, "hilarious".

"It is funny that we're enjoying events in our country that could have turned violent," he said. "The guys did very well."

Sold out

The play was sold out and extended its run for three further performances.

The production and its reception are a far cry from the recent past when artists were intimidated by security forces if their work was deemed to insult Mugabe or his government.

In the early 1990s, playwright Denford Magora was forced into hiding after state security agents went to his home to confront him about his work, "Dr. Government".

The script portrayed the government as an incompetent doctor asked to make way for a better-trained nurse in the effort to resuscitate a critically-ill patient called Zimbabwe.

Another production which portrayed Mugabe surrounded by sycophantic "yes men" was banned.

But the tide turned against Mugabe dramatically in November last year when the army took control of key sites across Harare including the state broadcaster and parliament.

Zimbabwe's top military commander Constantino Chiwenga denied staging a coup d'etat, insisting they were conducting an operation against "criminals" around Mugabe which was widely accepted to mean his wife Grace and her supporters.

Mugabe finally resigned when his own ZANU-PF party began impeachment proceedings against him and tens of thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans took to the streets.

'We are finished, Grace'

"Operation Restore Regasi", set at Mugabe's opulent Blue Roof private residence in Harare, depicts the mounting tensions between Grace and the military in the run-up to the momentous events of November.

"Bring your guns and your soldiers to shoot me," says a cackling Grace in one scene.

"Even if we give some of you guns, you will not dare shoot but you will shoot yourselves," she adds, capturing the shrill egoism that defined Grace's reputation as first lady.