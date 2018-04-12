Mike Pompeo, the hard-charging CIA director picked to be the next secretary of state, will tell the Senate on Thursday that years of soft US policy toward Russia are "now over."

Drawing a sharp contrast with predecessor Rex Tillerson, Pompeo will vow to promote democracy and human rights while ending "demoralising" vacancies at the State Department.

According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will chastise Russia for acting "aggressively" and emphasise the Trump administration considers Russia "a danger to our country."

But he will also say that diplomatic efforts with Moscow, while challenging, "must continue." The Associated Press obtained excerpts of his remarks from a senior Trump administration official.

Trump tweeted on Thursday, "Good luck to Mike Pompeo during his Confirmation Hearing today. He will be a great Secretary of State!"

Pompeo will also stress America's "duty to lead," despite Trump's vows to put "America first."

"If we do not lead the calls for democracy, prosperity and human rights around the world, who will?" Pompeo plans to say. "No other nation is equipped with the same blend of power and principle."

Pompeo's remarks on Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will be the first chance for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from the former Kansas congressman about his approach to diplomacy and the role of the State Department, should he be confirmed to lead it.

Pompeo's views on global issues are well known — he was questioned extensively by senators for his confirmation to run the CIA — but Democratic senators have raised questions about his fitness to be top diplomat, given his hawkish views and past comments about minorities.

"When journalists, most of whom have never met me, label me — or any of you — as 'hawks,' 'war hardliners,' or worse, I shake my head," the former army officer will say. "There are few who dread war more than those of us who have served in uniform."

He will add, "War is always the last resort."

Since being nominated last month, Pompeo has spent much of his time at the State Department immersing himself in briefing books and undergoing mock hearings and prep meetings on key issues like Iran, Syria and North Korea, as well as the inner workings of the State Department, a person close to Pompeo said. He's also spoken to all eight living former secretaries — including Hillary Clinton, whom he famously criticised over the 2012 attack on US facilities in Benghazi, Libya.

Pompeo's chief goal on Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy, said the individual, who wasn't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

That message is an implicit contrast with Tillerson, who left scores of top positions unfilled and the diplomatic corps dispirited before being unceremoniously fired by Trump on Twitter in March. Pompeo will tell the Senate that as he met with State Department workers recently, every single one told him he or she wanted to be "empowered in their roles" and clear about Trump's mission.