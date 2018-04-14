Loud explosions ripped through Syria's capital early on Saturday and the sky turned orange as Syrian regime air defence units fired surface-to-air missiles in response to joint airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain.

From a distance, US missiles hitting suburbs of the capital sounded like thunder. Shortly after the one-hour attack ended, vehicles with loudspeakers roamed the streets of Damascus blaring nationalist songs.

"Good souls will not be humiliated," Syria's regime tweeted after the airstrikes began.

Immediately after the attack, Syrian regime TV, broadcasting live from the landmark Omayyad Square, showed crowds of civilians mixing with men in uniform, including vehicles with flags.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday night that the three allies had launched military strikes to punish Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad for alleged chemical weapons use and to prevent him from doing it again.

Trump said Washington is prepared to "sustain" pressure on Assad until he ends what the president called a criminal pattern of killing his own people with internationally banned chemical weapons.

The Syrian regime has repeatedly denied any use of banned weapons.

The attack began at 0100 GMT (4am Syrian time) with missiles hitting the eastern suburbs of Damascus, shaking the grounds from a distance.

The sky looked orange over eastern Damascus apparently as a result of fires caused by the missiles hitting Syria. Air defence units fired surface-to-air missiles from different directions toward incoming missiles.

Syrian regime television said the attacks targeted a scientific research centre in Barzeh, near Damascus, and an army depot near Homs.

"One time shot"

Syrian regime TV called the attacks a "blatant violation of international law and shows contempt for international legitimacy."

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said there were no reports of US losses during the initial airstrikes.

"Right now this is a one-time shot," he said but did not rule out further attacks. He said the airstrikes were launched against several sites that helped provide Assad's ability to create chemical weapons.

Britain's defence ministry said that while the effectiveness of the strike is still being analysed, "initial indications are that the precision of the Storm Shadow weapons and meticulous target planning have resulted in a successful attack."

The Syria attack drew support from the European Union, Germany, Israel and other allies while British Prime Minister Theresa May said reports indicate the Syrian regime used a barrel bomb to deliver the chemicals used in an attack on Douma. She said the use of force was "right and legal" in this case.