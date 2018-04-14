Milos Forman, the Czech-born movie director who found fame in Hollywood with the Oscar-winning classics "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus," has died at the age of 86.

Forman passed away on Friday in the United States, where he lived, after a short illness, his wife, Martina, told Czech news agency CTK on Saturday.

"His departure was calm and he was surrounded the whole time by his family and his closest friends," she said.

Forman was born in the Czech town of Caslav on February 18, 1932.

He moved to the United States after the Communist crackdown on the "Prague Spring" uprising in 1968 and became a US citizen in the 1970s.

New Wave film movement

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," in which a psychiatric institution becomes a microcosm of the contemporary world, and "Amadeus," the life of 18th-century composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the eyes of his rival Antonio Salieri, earned 13 Oscars between them, including those for best director to Forman.

His other notable work included the rock musical "Hair" in 1979, "Ragtime" in 1981 and "The People vs Larry Flint" in 1996, which was nominated for an Academy Award that year.

Before emigrating, Forman studied at the Prague Film Academy (FAMU) and was a leading figure of the Czechoslovak New Wave film movement, along with directors Ivan Passer, Vera Chytilova and others.

He was raised an orphan after both his parents died in concentration camps during World War Two.