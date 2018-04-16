By one estimate, China's Belt and Road Initiative could impact around one-third of global gross domestic product.

China launched the Belt and Road plan in 2013 to connect it to a global trading network, and it's making its mark on Zhengzhou.

Chinese are certainly eager to get the massive infrastructure project off the ground. Officials in places like the province of Henan hope it will get their economy humming, too.

It's traditionally been one of China's poorest regions its location in the center of the country has given it a key role in the multi-billion dollar initiative.

Henan's rail system has become a major trading artery connecting China with mainland Europe.

Last year $2.7 billion worth of goods were transported between Zhengzhou and Germany.