BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
German minister to carmakers: invest in electric cars or lose out
The country's economy minister has warned that carmakers in Europe's powerhouse economy needed to invest billions in electric car technology to avoid losing out to Asian competitors.
German minister to carmakers: invest in electric cars or lose out
Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, seen here in a file picture, has warned the country's automakers to invest in electric technology or lose out. / Reuters
April 16, 2018

The German automotive industry must invest heavily in electric car technology and develop battery production facilities in Europe to keep up with global competitors, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Altmaier told Germany's mass-circulation Bildnewspaper that the carmakers needed to invest high, "two-digit billion amounts" in electric car technology, saying he did not understand why the firms had hesitated for so long.

Investments were also needed in battery production, given expected demand for many millions of electric batteries that could help firms earn good money, he said.

"Otherwise we'll have to accept that a large part of the added value will be produced in Asia or the United States, instead of here with us," he said.

The German car industry, which accounts for some 800,000 jobs in Europe's biggest economy, is struggling with a global backlash against diesel cars after Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it had cheated US exhaust tests.

Stepped up development

To help reduce pollution levels and avoid a total ban on diesel vehicles, VW Daimler and others have stepped up development of electric cars.

Recommended

The new German coalition government plans to ease the tax burden on drivers of electric vehicles, provide at least an additional 100,000 charge points across the country and subsidise car-sharing to push a shift to greener transportation.

There are also plans to provide funding for research into autonomous driving technology and support the establishment of battery cell production in Germany.

Altmaier said German carmakers needed to develop a model that had at least the range of a Tesla but costs less, and should work on developing an information technology platform for self-driving cars that was the best in the world.

"The first safe self-driving cars must operate with German technology," he said.

German companies should also work with other European firms to develop a European battery cell production.

The conservative minister said it was imperative to secure the hundreds of thousands of jobs now supporting the car and supplier industries.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B