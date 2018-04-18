Italy's anti-establishment chief Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday gave far-right leader Matteo Salvini until the "end of the week" to dump coalition ally Silvio Berlusconi and strike a deal in the latest round of Italian government talks.

Earlier Italian President Sergio Mattarella tasked senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati with brokering an agreement by Friday between Di Maio's Five Star Movement (M5S) and Salvini's nationalist League party, which leads a right-wing coalition that contains Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

The pair are vying to lead the country out of weeks of political deadlock that has emerged from the March 4 general election.

The third round of consultations centres on Di Maio's refusal to deal with Berlusconi, who the M5S sees as a symbol of political corruption, and the 81-year-old media magnate's distaste for the "anti-democratic" M5S.

And after meeting the senate speaker on Wednesday afternoon Di Maio dug his heels in, calling Salvini's right-wing grouping "an electoral gimmick" and demanding that he come to the negotiating table alone.

"I expect a definitive response [from Salvini] by the end of the week," Di Maio told reporters.

"The country can't wait any longer."

Ultimatum given