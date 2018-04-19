Turkish opposition parties say they are ready for June 24 snap elections, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the election announcement, previously slated for November 2019.

Republican People's Party (CHP) spokesman Bulent Tezcan, speaking at his party headquarters, said the party was ready for the election and accepted the challenge.

"As the CHP, we are ready for the elections. We are as ready as if they would be held tomorrow," Tezcan said.

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) spokesman Ayhan Bilgen, said there were no reasonable grounds for elections to take place as soon as possible.

He, however, said the HDP was ready for elections at any date.

The head of the IYI Party Meral Aksener also said that her party had no reservations about the upcoming elections.

"IYI Party is the most-ready party for the elections," she said.

Switch to new executive system

On Wednesday, Erdogan's announcement came after the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahceli – whose party is set to enter elections in an alliance with the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party – called for early elections.