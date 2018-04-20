The United States, Britain and France launched strikes against the Syrian regime early on Saturday (local time in Syria) in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack on Saturday April 7 on Douma, eastern Ghouta.

Here is a timeline of events as they are unfolding with the latest update at the top

Saturday April 21

1430 GMT:

Syrian opposition fighters begin withdrawing from Qalamoun enclave northeast of Damascus and head to opposition-held regions in northern Syria, in a surrender agreement that marks another victory for Assad regime.

The withdrawal will restore regime control over the eastern Qalamoun enclave, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Damascus.

Opposition fighters and their families are being transported from Qalamoun to Idlib and Jarablus, a opposition-held territory at the border with Turkey.

1300 GMT:

The Russian foreign ministry said that inspectors from the world's chemical arms watchdog arrived in the Syrian town of Douma, where an alleged chemical attack took place earlier this month.

A team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have been in Syria for a week but had not travelled to the city because of security fears.

"According to the information we have, the special OPCW mission arrived on the morning of April 21 in the city of Douma at the sites suspected of having toxic substances," the ministry said in a statement.

"The security of the OPCW has been guaranteed not only by the Syrian side but also by the Russian command in Syria."

Friday April 20

1120 GMT:

A UN-marked vehicle was in the area close to the site of the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma on Friday under escort from Russian military police, a Reuters witness said.

The arrival of the vehicle comes three days after a UN security team turned back while doing reconnaissance in Douma for the visit of a team of international inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

0620 GMT:

US-led military strikes on Syrian regime facilities last week removed any moral obligation Russia had to withhold S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from its ally Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, RIA state news agency reported.

Thursday April 19

1135 GMT:

A UN convoy has left Damascus' Four Seasons Hotel, where experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog are believed to be staying.

The convoy was believed to be carrying Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons officials.

It was not clear whether the team had headed to Douma for a fact-finding mission that was previously disrupted after assailants opened fire at the team visiting the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack that provoked US-led air strikes on regime installations on April 14.

0430 GMT:

UN security experts have said they were negotiating with Syrian regime and Russian authorities for international chemical inspectors to deploy to the site of an alleged toxic gas attack near Damascus, after a reconnaissance mission came under fire.

The team from the world's chemical arms watchdog has not yet been able to begin its field work in Douma, where dozens were killed in a suspected April 7 gas attack, as Western powers warn that regime leader Bashar al Assad may attempt to remove crucial evidence.

0300 GMT:

US assessments following the US, British and French missile strikes on Syria show they had only a limited impact on regime leader Assad's ability to carry out chemical weapons attacks, four US officials told Reuters.

The conclusion contrasts with the Trump administration's assertion that the strikes on Saturday hit at the heart of Assad's chemical weapons programme, language suggesting that Assad's ability to stage more attacks had been dealt a devastating blow.

Wednesday April 18

1700 GMT:

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that the Syrian regime was responsible for delays in inspectors reaching sites of a suspected chemical weapons attack, a strategy they had used in the past.

"We are very much aware of the delay that the regime imposed on that delegation but we are also very much aware of how they have operated in the past and seal what they have done using chemical weapons," Mattis said before the start of a meeting with his counterpart from Qatar.

1305 GMT:

The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Wednesday it is not clear when a fact-finding mission will be able to travel safely to Douma, Syria, the British ambassador to the organisation said.

Ambassador Peter Wilson told reporters that OPCW Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu said the departure of a team of inspectors was delayed after an incident in which an advance UN security detail performing reconnaissance in Douma was forced to withdraw after being fired upon.

0810 GMT:

Chemical weapons inspectors had to delay visiting the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma on Wednesday after a UN security team reported gunfire at the location a day earlier, sources briefed on the team's deployment told Reuters.

0740 GMT:

A UN convoy was seen leaving Damascus' Four Seasons Hotel, where experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog are staying.

It was not clear whether the convoy was transporting Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) officials since the hotel where the vehicles left from is home to most UN agencies working in Syria.

Tuesday April 17

2330 GMT:

The US has been unable to independently confirm that a team of inspectors has arrived at the site of a suspected chemical attack in Syria’s Douma district, the State Department said Tuesday.

"We are certainly aware that Syrian state media was reporting earlier today that the team has been able to enter Douma. We can't independently confirm that at this time," spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters at a press briefing.

2320 GMT:

Syrian regime's UN envoy Bashar Jaafari said a United Nations security team travelled to the Syrian town of Douma on Tuesday ahead of a planned visit by international chemical weapons experts on Wednesday.

"Today the UN security team entered Douma ... in order to assess the security situation on the ground and if this United Nations security team decided that the situation is sound in Douma then the fact-finding mission will begin its work in Douma tomorrow," Jaafari told the UN Security Council.

2300 GMT:

Syrian state news agency SANA reports that the fact-finding team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) entered Douma town in eastern Ghouta area in Damascus countryside on Tuesday.

1900 GMT:

The State Department said the US believes that the OPCW has not entered the site of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma, and claims the US has information that both chlorine and sarin nerve gas were used in the attack.

1220 GMT:

Responding to the criticism on the joint operation by France, Britain and the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron has vigorously defended his decision to launch air strikes on Syria.

Speaking at the European Parliament on Tuesday Macron said all those "who are outraged each time by images we've seen of children, women who died of a chlorine attack."

He added: "Do we sit back, do we defend (human) rights by saying: rights are for us, principles are for us, and realities are for other? No, no!"

1155 GMT:

French Foreign Ministry says it is essential that Syria gives immediate, full access to Douma site to UN chemical inspectors but adds that it is very likely that proof has disappeared from the site.

0605 GMT:

A false alarm led to Syrian air defence missiles being fired overnight and there was no fresh attack on Syria, a commander in the regional military alliance that backs the Syrian regime told Reuters.

The unidentified commander blamed an "electronic attack" by the US and Israel for the air defence systems coming online.

Syrian state TV reported overnight that anti-aircraft defences had shot down missiles fired at an air base in the Homs area, and a media unit run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah said missiles had also targeted an air base near Damascus.

0205 GMT:

OPCW director general Ahmet Uzumcu said his nine-strong, all-volunteer team had reached Damascus, but so far "the team has not yet deployed to Douma."

Syrian and Russian officials had warned of "pending security issues to be worked out before any deployment could take place," Uzumcu said.

Monday April 16

2345 GMT:

As the 2018 chairman of the G7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a statement on behalf of the group's leaders condemning the use of chemical weapons in Syria by the regime of Bashar al Assad.

"We, the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the use of chemical weapons in the April 7 attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria," the statement reads.

2310 GMT:

Syrian state television claims the regime shot down more missiles late Monday night.

Missiles were allegedly fired at the Syrian regime's Shayrat air base near Homs and an air base in the capital Damascus.

The regime claims the missiles were shot down by air defence systems.

State television did not mention three missiles that were fired at Dumair military airport, northeast of Damascus, that pro-Iranian Hezbollah's media service reported were intercepted by Syrian air defences.

2150 GMT:

US President Donald Trump's administration is walking back an announcement US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley made on Sunday saying the White House was preparing new sactions against Russian firms it links to the Assad regime's chemical weapons program.

In an interview with CBS' Face the Nation, Haley said that the sanctions would be announced on Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"The ambassador got out ahead of things this time," a senior administration official who declined to be named said on Monday.

The official said Trump was concerned that imposing more sanctions on the heels of the US-led strike against Russian-backed Assad, would interfere with the US president's efforts to negotiate agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin on combatting Daesh, policing the internet and other issues.

1830 GMT:

Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will travel to the Syrian city of Douma on Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry official Igor Kirillov said at a news conference in The Hague on Monday.

The United States have accused Russia of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Douma and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground.

1155 GMT:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has defended the air strikes in Syria that were conducted over the weekend, saying the international community had to uphold the international ban on the use of chemical weapons.

Stoltenberg spoke at a joint news conference with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after the air strikes by the United States, France and Britain.

1140 GMT:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied allegations made by the US envoy to the global chemical weapons watchdog that Russia may have tampered with the site of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma.

1033 GMT:

The British delegation to the Organisation for the Prohibition for Chemical weapons said, citing the agency's director general, that inspectors have not yet been granted access to sites in Douma.

0920 GMT:

US envoy to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) says Russia may have tampered with the site of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma

0823 GMT:

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) starts emergency talks on Douma attacks.

0800 GMT:

The Russian and French ambassadors to the Netherlands were among those who arrived Monday for emergency talks on Syria called by the global chemical watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The British ambassador, Peter Wilson, was also seen arriving.

0730 GMT:

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says Turkey does not take sides with any country on Syria, but to "stand with that which is right."

Monday April 16

Sunday April 15

1550 GMT:

The United States is preparing new sanctions on Russia over its continued support of Syria's Bashar al Assad, says Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

In an interview with CBS' Face the Nation, Haley said that the sanctions would be announced on Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"They will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use," Haley said.

1345 GMT:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said any further strikes against Syria would lead to "chaos" in the international order.

Putin made the statement in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani, the Kremlin said.

"Putin stressed that if such actions, carried out in violation of the UN Charter, will continue, this will inevitably lead to the chaos in the international relations", the Kremlin said in the statement following the conversation.

The statement said the two leaders agreed that the air strikes have “seriously damaged” the prospects of a political settlement in Syria.

1334 GMT:

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says Washington will not pull US troops out of Syria until its goals were accomplished.

Speaking on Fox News, Haley listed three aims for the United States: ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that pose a risk to U.S. interests, that Islamic State is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing.

It is our goal "to see American troops come home, but we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things," Haley said.

Haley's statement appeared to be at odds with US President and Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump's claim of "Mission Accomplished!" following Saturday's strikes against Syria.

0811 GMT:

Britain will study the “options” with its allies if Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad again uses chemical weapons against his people in Syria, UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson says.

“There is no proposal on the table at the moment for further attacks because so far thank heavens the Assad regime have not been so foolish as to launch another chemical weapons attack,” he told BBC.

0755 GMT:

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad meets a group of Russian lawmakers on Sunday and says that the Western missile strikes on his country were an act of aggression, Russian news agencies report.

Russian lawmakers met with Assad after the United States, France and Britain launched missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack a week ago.

Russian news agencies quoted the lawmakers as saying Assad was in a “good mood” and had praised the Soviet-era air defence systems used by Syria to help to repel the Western attacks.

0142 GMT:

The United States, France and Britain launch a new bid at the UN Security Council to investigate chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The three allies circulated a joint draft resolution that also calls for unimpeded deliveries of humanitarian aid in Syria and demands that Syria engage in UN-led peace talks, according to the text of the resolution.

Sunday April 15

Saturday April 14

1925 GMT:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks on the phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about Syria, agreeing to work to reduce tension and continue efforts for a political solution, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan and Putin agreed to "maintain decisiveness to reduce tension on the ground in Syria and continue efforts for apolitical solution," Ankara said in a statement.

1830 GMT:

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks over the phone on with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to a presidential source.

The two leaders discussed the US-led airstrikes against Bashar al Assad regime in Syria as well as bilateral and regional issues.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of working together with France to resolve Syrian crisis and importance of not escalating tensions in Syria.

The French president shared information with Erdogan about the latest airstrikes on Syrian regime.

Erdogan underlined that Assad regime''s attacks with both chemical and conventional weapons should end.

He stressed that the political solution is necessary to bring peace in the country.

1730 GMT:

French President Emmanuel Macron says the joint military operation by the US, Britain and France on Syrian targets has achieved its goals.

Macron's office said in a statement that the French leader talked separately with the US President Donald Trump and the British Prime Minister Theresa May after the strikes had ended.

Macron said, "the operation against the chemical capabilities of the Syrian regime has achieved its objectives."

Macron also "praised the excellent coordination of French forces with those of British and American allies" during the military strikes.

1725 GMT:

The UN Security Council rejected a Russian resolution calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria.

Only three countries - Russia, China and Bolivia - voted in favour of the resolution at the end of an emergency meeting of the 15-member council called by Russia.

Eight countries voted against and three abstained.

A resolution needs at least nine "yes" votes to be approved.

The vote reflected the deep divisions in the UN's most powerful body, which has been paralysed in dealing with the seven-year Syrian conflict and chemical weapons use in the country.

1708 GMT:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu couples praise for US-led strikes on Syrian targets with a warning that Iran's presence there further endangers Syria.

"A year ago I gave Israel's total support for US President Donald Trump's decision to mobilise against the use of chemical weapons," he said in a written statement, referring to American strikes against the Syrian regime in April 2017 after a sarin gas attack on a rebel-held town.

"Israel's support remains unchanged," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad must understand that "his provision of a forward base for Iran and its proxies endangers Syria."

1607 GMT:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says all 29 of the members in the alliance back the airstrikes on Syria as a consequence of the Assad regime conducting a suspected chemical attack against its civilians last weekend.

Stoltenberg said the strikes early on Saturday by the US, United Kingdom and France were about making sure that chemical weapons cannot be used with impunity.

He noted that the three allies said it was "a very successful action" that significantly degraded the abilities of Syrian regime leader forces to launch chemical attacks again soon.

1530 GMT:

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tells the UN Security Council the United States is "locked and loaded" to strike again if Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad again uses chemical weapons.

"We are confident that we have crippled Syria's chemical weapons program. We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will," she said.

"If the Syrian regime uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded," Haley said.

1518 GMT:

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya says the UNSC should vote later on Saturday on a Moscow-drafted resolution condemning the "aggression" and demanding that the US and its allies refrain from any further strikes.

Nebenzya also said that the US-led attack was an "act of aggression" against a sovereign state.

15:15 GMT:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges all states "to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate matters and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people."

He said international investigators were in Syria and ready to visit the site of a suspected deadly chemical weapons attack in Douma, which prompted military action by the US, the UK and France.

1511 GMT:

The UN Security Council opens a meeting at Russia's request to discuss military strikes carried out by the US and its allies on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.

Russia circulated a draft resolution calling for condemnation of the military action, but Britain's ambassador said the strikes were "both right and legal" to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Syria.

1505 GMT:

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany will join with France to push for a new international effort to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Syria.

Germany, France, Britain and the United States would meet in London on Sunday to discuss next steps after Saturday's air strikes against the Syrian regime, Maas said.

He said that the initiative was also being discussed by the NATO council.

"We will work together with France for the creation of an international format of influential states that can provide new momentum for the political process," Maas said, adding that Germany would use its bilateral ties with Russia to ensure Moscow adopted a "constructive" stance on the issue.

1433 GMT:

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspectors arrive in the Syrian capital to investigate the alleged gas attack on Douma, eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Syrian regime invited the OPCW to investigate the alleged attack on Douma, following claims by the US and several of its allies that Bashar al Assad's forces used gas against rebels and civilians on April 7.

The alleged attacks were the pretext for Saturday's US-led strikes on Assad's chemical weapons program.

1430 GMT:

Russia proposes a draft UN Security Council resolution that condemns "the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic by the US and its allies in violation of international law and the UN Charter."

It was not immediately clear when it would be put to a vote, but a UNSC session called by Syria was scheduled to start in New York at 1500 GMT.

Diplomats said the draft resolution was unlikely to get the minimum nine votes needed to force a veto by the United States, France or Britain.

A resolution needs nine votes in favour by any of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to pass.

1411 GMT:

Addressing a meeting of the Russian Foreign and Defence Council in Moscow, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said actions of Western countries in Syria unacceptable and lawless.

1320 GMT:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes the US-led strikes against the chemical weapons program of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad as "appropriate" retaliation for "inhumane" attacks carried out by Damascus.

"We consider this operation as appropriate," Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling party in Istanbul.

"The regime has seen that its mounting attacks in recent days against dissidents ... will not go unanswered."

1320 GMT:

The Pentagon says none of the missiles fired by the US and its allies were downed by Syrian air defences, rebutting claims by the Russian government and Syrian regime.