Malaysian police on Monday released images of two suspects in the killing of a Palestinian professor and said they appeared to be European or Middle Eastern, fuelling suspicion that the slaying was an Israeli assassination.

Gaza's ruling Hamas resistance group has accused Israel of being behind Saturday's shooting of Fadi al Batsh, an important member of Hamas. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

Malaysian national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the composite images were based on eyewitness descriptions.

He said the suspects, clad in black jackets, were fair-skinned, well-built and had beards, and were likely European or Middle Eastern.

Fuzi said the images have been displayed at all exit points in the country but said it was unclear if the men had fled Malaysia.

Police said Batsh, 34, was hit with 14 bullets by the two assailants, who shot from a motorbike as he was heading to a mosque for dawn prayers in a suburb near Kuala Lumpur.

Police said security video showed the suspects had waited for him for almost 20 minutes.