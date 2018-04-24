President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said it is Turkey's "conscientious responsibility to share the historical pain of Armenian citizens" in a statement sent to the Armenian Church in Istanbul.

His statement was sent to commemorate the loss of Armenian lives during the World War I.

"I would like to ask you, just like before, to not allow those who want to thrive through animosity by twisting common history," the statement said.

The president offered condolences to the families of Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives during the 1915 events. He also offered condolences to the Turkish nation over the loss of lives of millions of Ottoman citizens due to wars, migrations, conflicts and diseases during the same period.

Erdogan said Turkey in the future will continue to "share the pain and try to find solutions" to the problems of the country's ethnic Armenian citizens.