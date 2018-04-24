French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington on Monday for a three-day state visit, which is likely to highlight some of the deep differences that France has with the United States, especially on Iran, climate change and trade.

Prior to his trip, Macron gave an interview to Fox News – which has been accused of biased reporting and being “the favourite channel of the US president.”

In the interview the French president compared his May 2017 election to his American counterpart’s election. “Both of us are probably the maverick of the systems on both sides,” Macron said. “I think President Trump’s election was unexpected in your country and probably my election was unexpected in my country. And we are not part of the classical political system.”

When the two men first met each other at the NATO Summit in Brussels, the atmosphere seemed awkward. It was of course Emmanuel Macron’s first meeting with several international heads of state. The young man wasn’t used to this and was just 39 years old when he was elected, but he managed to do a good job.

One can contrast it with French President Francois Hollande’s first visit to Berlin to see Chancellor Angela Merkel shortly after he was sworn in. Hollande made a number of mistakes and everyone laughed at him at the time.

When Emmanuel Macron went to visit the German Chancellor he didn’t make any such ‘faux pas.’ Everything went perfectly. Surprising for someone who doesn’t have any political experience. But he was prepared for his moment.

After the famous handshake in Brussels – where Trump and Macron gripped each other's hands so firmly that their knuckles turned white and their jaws seemed to clench – the French President has managed to maintain a friendly relationship with Donald Trump.

Macron invited him to Paris to attend the Bastille Day Parade on the Champs Elysees. I found this invitation extremely shocking because the day is meant to symbolise France’s freedom. The French National Day commemorates the first anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution.

Celebrations are held throughout France. President Trump doesn’t represent human rights or freedom through his actions like, among other things, his "Muslim ban."

In the United Kingdom, a petition against Trump’s state visit had one million signatures. So why would the French invite him?

The invitation was a historical, political and diplomatic gamble for Macron.

The Elysee Palace stated that this invitation "was decided well before Emmanuel Macron’s election." The idea was reported in the fall of 2016 under Francois Hollande’s presidency, as reported by the newspaper L'Opinion, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the US entering World War One.

The US President was immediately criticised when he was elected—and Emmanuel Macron, the president of a country that has a love-hate relationship with the United States but also is hostile to any form American hegemony—and was somewhat surprised when he initiated a friendship between the two.

It’s a modern form of realpolitik. Emmanuel Macron has obviously chosen to make an investment by gambling on a president in need of popularity to create a closer link that would probably have been difficult to achieve in other circumstances.