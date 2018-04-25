The board of Irish pharmaceutical company Shire will recommend a new £46 billion ($64 billion) takeover bid by Japanese firm Takeda to its shareholders, it said in a statement released Tuesday night.

The decision comes after Dublin-based Shire rejected a string of overtures from Takeda, Japan's largest pharmaceutical company, saying the offers were too low.

In a statement released late Tuesday in London, where it is listed, Shire's board said it was "willing to recommend the revised proposal to Shire shareholders subject to satisfactory resolution of the other terms of the possible offer."

It set a new May 8 deadline for the conclusion of negotiations.

Biggest ever

If Takeda's bid is successful, the takeover would be the biggest ever by a Japanese company.

But analysts have expressed concern that a takeover of this scale could put too much pressure on the Japanese firm's finances, and Takeda shares plunged at the open of Tokyo trade, down over nine percent at one point.

The revised proposal comprises 0.839 new Takeda shares and $30.33 in cash for each Shire share.

"On this basis the revised proposal is equivalent to a value of approximately £46 billion for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company," the Irish company said.

"Shire shareholders would also be entitled to any dividends announced, declared, made or paid by Shire in the ordinary course prior to completion of the possible transaction," it said.

It added that at completion of the deal, Shire shareholders would own about 50 percent of the enlarged Takeda and the new Takeda shares would be listed in Japan and in the United States.

Takeda said it "notes the statement" made by the Shire board, and cautioned that "there can be no certainty that any firm offer for Shire will be made."

Past offers rebuffed

The Japanese firm first officially expressed interest in Shire last month, but has had a series of offers rebuffed.