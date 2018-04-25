A Greek Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea on April 12 and its pilot was killed, worsening the already strained ties between Turkey and Greece.

Greek officials said the aircraft was returning from a mission to intercept Turkish fighter jets, mentioning intensified mock dogfights in recent weeks amid a spike in tensions.

"A Greek pilot has entered the pantheon of heroes," tweeted Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, also head of the ruling coalition's nationalist junior partner, Independent Greeks (ANEL).

"He fell ... fighting to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

But Ankara denied having a role in the crash that occurred off the Aegean island of Skyros. “There was no Turkish warplane nearby when the accident happened,” Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported, quoting security officials.

Turkish Premier Binali Yildirim called his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and conveyed condolences over the death of the Greek soldier.

A day after the accident, three young men from Greece sailed in the Aegean Sea, which lies between the two countries and raised a Greek flag on a disputed islet near the Turkish town of Didim, it was, they said, “in honour of dead pilot.”

In response, Turkish Coast Guard teams immediately removed the flag as the Turkish premier urged its neighbour to avoid escalating tensions.

These incidents may have a potential to lead to an armed conflict between any rival neighbours, however, when it comes to Turkey and Greece they have become the “daily routines of two nations” in recent months.

On Saturday, Erdogan called on Greece, "We need peace now. Besides, our peace with you is like no other. I don't want any more tensions," during an interview with a Turkish local TV channel.

Athens answered the next day.

“From the Turkish president’s statements yesterday we keep the positive elements: his shift towards peace in the Aegean and the support for dialogue between the two countries on important sectors, among which security,” said a statement from the Greek prime ministry.

Ankara and Athens, neighbours and NATO allies, share an about 200-kilometre land border in the north, while they are separated by the Aegean Sea in the south.

They are at loggerheads over a variety of issues which range from the ethnically divided Mediterranean island Cyprus to airspace and mineral rights in the Aegean.

Kardak dispute

Greeks lived under rule of the Ottoman Empire – founded by Turkish tribes in Anatolia – for nearly 400 years, the nation won its independence in 1821.

The land border between the two countries and administration of Aegean islands have been agreed after World War I with the Lausanne Peace Treaty, signed in 1923. With the treaty, islets and rocks have left “to the common benefit of the neighbours.” Ever since, they have been a matter of dispute.

Both countries have accused each other of border violations for decades, they came to the brink of war a few times, one recently.

In 1996, the Greek government issued a bellicose statement regarding the status of the Kardak islets – also known as Imia and lie just seven km (3.8 nautical miles) from the Turkish resort town of Bodrum in the southwest – after a Turkish cargo vessel went ashore nearby.

First Greek journalists, then Turkish ones hoisted their countries' flags on the rocks, increasing tensions.

Athens and Ankara respectively deployed military forces there in a sign of imminent armed confrontation.

During the last days of the crisis, a Greek helicopter crashed in the area due to a technical failure and three soldiers aboard were killed. International actors intervened, troops were withdrawn.

More than two decades later, on January 17, a Greek patrol boat banged into a Turkish one near the islets of Kardak. No casualties were reported.

Ten days later, on the 22nd anniversary of the helicopter accident, the Turkish Coast Guard teams blocked right-wing minister Kammenos, who was heading to the area in an assault boat to lay a wreath in memory of the fallen soldiers of the 1996 incident.

In early February, another Greek coastguard boat collided with a Turkish vessel near the islets. Nobody was hurt in the collision, the Greek boat suffered damage.

The islets consist of two rocky formations that cover a total area of 40,000 square metres.

They are not even appropriate for human habitation, but they have turned out to be symbols of sovereignty rights in the Aegean Sea for the two nations.

“Neither these tensions would ease nor they would turn to an armed conflict in the short term. We must get used to living with it. Turkey’s relationship with Greece has always been like this historically. Turkey has been good at managing crisis with Greece at all times,” Tarik Oguzlu, a professor of political science and international relations at Antalya Bilim University in southern Turkey told TRT World.

The demarcation dispute of the Kardak rocks reached a flashpoint during January and February, but two NATO allies have a bigger challenge in the Mediterranean Sea.

Divided island

Cyprus, the eastern Mediterranean island, lies 70 km (40 miles) from the coast of Turkey and is 400 km (250 miles) from the nearest Greek island, Rhodes, and Athens is 740 km (460 miles) away.