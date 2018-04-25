A week of deadly anti-government protests in Nicaragua appeared to be subsiding on Wednesday after concessions by President Daniel Ortega set the scene for talks with powerful business leaders.

A prominent rights group, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, said 34 people had died in the demonstrations that had been brutally put down by security forces.

Ortega's government has not put out an official death toll since last Friday, when it counted 10 deaths.

The protests were triggered by pension reforms that Ortega ended up withdrawing amid mounting condemnation of the harsh police tactics against the demonstrators.

Other grievances also surfaced, notably resentment at the authoritarian style of Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, who is his vice president.

The unrest was the worst Ortega has faced in the past 11 years of his current stretch in power.

A mass march in capital Managua on Monday brought together tens of thousands of ordinary Nicaraguans, many of them calling for him to step down.

Calm returning

By early Wednesday, the protests appeared to fade away after Ortega made a series of concessions, including freeing dozens of arrested protesters, lifting curbs on independent media and calling for dialogue.

Makeshift road blocks had been cleared and traffic in the capital was returning to normal. There was no more of the looting and panic buying that had characterized the worst of the unrest over the weekend.

Some of the released protesters, many of them youths and university students, said they were maltreated in custody.

"The hit all of us in the stomach with kicks, punches and the sticks they use. They hit us in the head," one of them, Marvin Guevara, 26, told AFP news agency.