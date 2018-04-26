TÜRKİYE
Turkey's first aeronautical expo kicks off
The event – held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and with Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines as its main sponsor – brings together major players in the global aerospace industry.
Turkish aerobatic pilot Oguzhan Yararcan performs over the Antalya International airport during the Eurasia Airshow in Antalya, Turkey. (April 25, 2018) / Reuters
April 26, 2018

Turkey’s first aeronautical expo kicked off on Wednesday with the participation of national and international dignitaries.

Speaking at Eurasia Show in southwestern Antalya province, Yuksel Coskunyurek, the Turkish deputy minister for transportation, maritime and telecommunications, said, "Since 2003, we invested over $4.5 billion in the aviation sector with the private sector's support."

"Currently, $13.5 billion worth of investments are being processed."

The number of airports in Turkey has grown to 55 from only 26 in 2003. From 35 million passengers in 2003, the figure increased to over 200 million, he added.

Highlighting the need to produce and develop technology locally, he said: "Eurasia Airshow will contribute to the promotion of Turkey's aerospace sector."

TRT World's Elizabeth Maddock has more details from Antalya.

Aiming high

Undersecretary for the Defence Industry of Turkey, Ismail Demir, said the perception that the country cannot be a key player in the aviation sector was changing.

Speaking about Turkish projects of F16 optimisation, Atak helicopter, Gokturk-1 and Gokturk-2 satellites and warplanes, he said, "Turkey aims for excellence in the aviation sector and this expo is a glowing example."

The Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Bocharov, said, "In the coming five days we will discuss joint efforts."

The five-day event – held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and with Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines as its main sponsor – will bring together major players in the global aerospace industry.

A total of 73 planes will be displayed and around 320 companies, including 35 foreign firms, will showcase their products at the event.

Trade agreements worth $10 billion are expected to be signed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
