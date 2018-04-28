Southeast Asian countries will work more closely with new powers China and India to counter the pressure of protectionism and ensure continued growth, Singapore prime minister said on Saturday.

Addressing the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the recent rapprochement between North and South Korea, describing Friday's meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas as "positive."

In addition to Singapore, the ASEAN members are Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

ASEAN leaders are also expected to discuss free trade and Myanmar's refugee crisis.