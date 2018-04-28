Washington's newly appointed secretary of state set off on a tour of America's key Middle East allies on Saturday, vowing to bring some "swagger" back to US diplomacy.

After attending NATO talks in Brussels, Mike Pompeo was to embark on a three-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan to update friends on President Donald Trump's plans for the Iran nuclear deal.

Pompeo insists his boss has not yet made the decision, but Trump is widely expected to pull the United States out of the accord next month, re-imposing sanctions against Tehran's nuclear program.

The former CIA chief, who was sworn in as Trump's top diplomat on Thursday and set off within two hours for Brussels, will consult with leaders of Iran's main regional opponents ahead of the announcement.

But he also has a second more personal mission, to show foreign capitals and his own colleagues that US diplomacy is back on track after the troubled reign of his sacked predecessor Rex Tillerson.

Trump's first secretary of state, a former oil executive, failed to fill senior positions, embarked on unpopular bureaucratic reforms and had conspicuously little chemistry with the president.

Pompeo – a former army officer, businessman and conservative congressman – wanted to set off on the road immediately on being sworn in, in order to reach out to NATO and Middle East allies.

But he has promised to address State Department staff in Washington on his return on Tuesday, and was full of praise for the staff who scrambled to put together his first foreign itinerary.

"I just met with a great group of State Department officers who work here at the mission. They may have been demoralised, but they seemed in good spirits," he said Friday, at NATO headquarters.

"They are hopeful that the State Department will get its swagger back, that we will be out doing the things that they came onboard at the State Department to do," he promised.

"To be professional, to deliver diplomacy – American diplomacy – around the world, that's my mission set, to build that esprit and get the team on the field so that we can effectuate American diplomacy."