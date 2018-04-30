Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is due to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The two are expected to discuss US help for Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and promoting economic growth.

Buhari, facing elections early next year, is under pressure to deliver on promises to defeat Boko Haram that helped him win office in 2015 in a rare democratic transfer of power in Nigeria.

TRT World's Phil Ihaza, who is in the capitalAbuja, speaks to the people about their expectations for the Trump-Buhari meeting.

Military co-operation

With Nigeria nowhere close to fully defeating Boko Haram despite government claims of having "crushed" the extremists, Buhari is expected to seek further US military assistance.

Already the Trump administration has made a $600 million deal to supply military planes and security equipment, one that was stalled under the Obama administration because of allegations that Nigeria's military has been involved in human rights including rape and extrajudicial killings.

Economic partnership

In addition to seeking greater security collaboration, Buhari and Trump will also "discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as promoting economic growth," the Nigerian presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

Nigerian newspapers report that a team of government officials that travelled to the US ahead of Buhari have signed an agreement to provide four companies led by General Electric the opportunity to invest an estimated $2 billion to modernise key railways between Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, and the northern city of Kano and between Port Harcourt in the oil-rich Niger Delta and the northern city of Maiduguri – the birthplace of Boko Haram.