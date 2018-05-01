Holders Real Madrid reached the Champions League final for a third year in a row after taking advantage of Bayern Munich’s carelessness in attack and defence to draw 2-2 in their semi-final second leg on Tuesday, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich put them in front in the third minute but Karim Benzema levelled with a free header in the 11th and a goalkeeping howler from Bayern’s Sven Ulreich allowed Benzema to tap in Madrid’s second at the start of the second half.