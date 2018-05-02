Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that his country has no plans to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Palestine’s official news agency.

The statement came during Abe’s official meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, WAFA reported.

The Japanese leader affirmed his country's support for a political process based on the principle of a two-state solution and its readiness to contribute to any effort to achieve peace.

He expressed Japan's continuous support for building Palestinian institutions and infrastructure.