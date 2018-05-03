WORLD
2 MIN READ
India tops World Health Organization's air pollution list
According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, 14 Indian cities are among the world's 20 most polluted, with Dehli making no progress in tackling its pollution problem.
India tops World Health Organization's air pollution list
People collect recyclable materials as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump site in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2018. / Reuters
May 3, 2018

The most recent air pollution data from the World Health Organization gives India a dubious lead. Ten Indian cities lead the list of the 20-most polluted cities in the world.

The air quality database for 2016 was released by WHO on Wednesday and showed that the north Indian industrial city of Kanpur had the highest-measured levels of PM2.5, or small particulate matter.

Recommended

India's capital, which once was the world's most polluted city, ranks sixth in the most recent list. But experts say the data does not show improvements in New Delhi's air quality, but rather that more Indian cities have toxic air.

The Indian capital has struggled to apply measures to clean its air over the last few years.

According to WHO around seven million people die every year from exposure to polluted air.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'